Texas Public Radio reported Sunday that there could be a potential measles outbreak in San Antonio after a person who allegedly hailed from the original outbreak in west Texas' Gaines County was said to have traveled to multiple locations throughout the city.

The director of the Texas Children's Center for Vaccine Development, Dr. Peter Hotez, attributed the potential for a measles outbreak to a decline in vaccinations.

"I worry about the destruction of our whole childhood vaccination system. And if that happens, it could take us decades to recover," Hotez said.

As of Sunday, at least 90 cases of measles were confirmed in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine group founded by Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted on X Thursday: "According to @BrianHookerPhD, the current 'outbreak' of measles in Texas is a vaccine-induced outbreak."

"Right now, they're reporting about 48 cases of measles in Texas," said Brian Hooker, Children's Health Defense's chief scientific officer. "The rate is unconfirmed, and the way that they report it is very duplicitous.

"They say that the individuals that have the measles are either 'unvaccinated or' their 'vaccination status is unknown.' Well, of course they know the vaccination status. They're just misrepresenting those that are actually vaccinated as being quote, unquote, 'unknown' — you know, a public health trick that happens all the time.

"I do believe that the circulating case of measles is a vaccinia strain. And so what probably happened is it started in a vaccinated individual, recently vaccinated individual that was immunocompromised and got the measles. That measles strain strengthens in that individual and then it passes to other individuals."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.