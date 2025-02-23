WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: measles | texas | peter hotez | brian hooker | san antonio | robert f kennedy jr

Potential Measles Outbreak in San Antonio

By    |   Sunday, 23 February 2025 10:00 PM EST

Texas Public Radio reported Sunday that there could be a potential measles outbreak in San Antonio after a person who allegedly hailed from the original outbreak in west Texas' Gaines County was said to have traveled to multiple locations throughout the city.

The director of the Texas Children's Center for Vaccine Development, Dr. Peter Hotez, attributed the potential for a measles outbreak to a decline in vaccinations.

"I worry about the destruction of our whole childhood vaccination system. And if that happens, it could take us decades to recover," Hotez said.

As of Sunday, at least 90 cases of measles were confirmed in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine group founded by Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted on X Thursday: "According to @BrianHookerPhD, the current 'outbreak' of measles in Texas is a vaccine-induced outbreak." 

"Right now, they're reporting about 48 cases of measles in Texas," said Brian Hooker, Children's Health Defense's chief scientific officer. "The rate is unconfirmed, and the way that they report it is very duplicitous.

"They say that the individuals that have the measles are either 'unvaccinated or' their 'vaccination status is unknown.' Well, of course they know the vaccination status. They're just misrepresenting those that are actually vaccinated as being quote, unquote, 'unknown' — you know, a public health trick that happens all the time.

"I do believe that the circulating case of measles is a vaccinia strain. And so what probably happened is it started in a vaccinated individual, recently vaccinated individual that was immunocompromised and got the measles. That measles strain strengthens in that individual and then it passes to other individuals."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Texas Public Radio reported Sunday that there could be a potential measles outbreak in San Antonio after a person who allegedly hailed from the original outbreak in west Texas' Gaines County was said to have traveled to multiple locations throughout the city.
measles, texas, peter hotez, brian hooker, san antonio, robert f kennedy jr
290
2025-00-23
Sunday, 23 February 2025 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved