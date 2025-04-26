Nearly 900 Measles Cases Confirmed in 30 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the measles outbreak in the U.S. has now been confirmed in at least 30 states, with the number of cases as of Thursday at 884.

The CDC's official reporting process notes 11 outbreaks so far this year. An outbreak is defined as three or more "related" cases. There were more outbreaks in 2024, but far fewer total cases.

Three deaths are attributed to measles in America so far this year. Nearly 100 cases have required hospital care. The CDC said it reports only verified cases, but additional cases are being investigated that may be added to the statistics if later confirmed.

No region of the nation has been spared, with cases spanning from Alaska to California, Texas, Florida, up the coast to Virginia, further north to Michigan, and east to New York and Maine.

By far, the focal point of the outbreak is Texas, where about two-thirds of all cases are reported. Most of the cases in Texas involve unvaccinated people, according to The Hill.

Measles "misinformation" may be playing a role, according to the report. A recent poll showed one-third of the respondents acknowledged hearing or reading a claim that the measles vaccine posed a greater health threat than being infected with measles.