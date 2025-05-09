WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: measles | cdc | texas | vaccination

Number of US Measles Cases Steadily Rising, Now Tops 1K

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 04:35 PM EDT

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports there are now 1,000 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. The nationwide caseload is steadily rising with no end in sight.

Thirty-one states are handling the verified cases, and more suspected cases are being reviewed that have not yet been confirmed.

At least three deaths are attributed to the virus, which is considered by the CDC to be "highly contagious."

Texas is by far the state dealing with the largest number of cases, now at 709, with six more added to the Texas list over just the last three days. Texas Health and Human Services medical technicians report ongoing outbreaks in eight counties in the state.

Of the three deaths attributed to measles nationwide, two involved school-aged children in Texas. The state reported that neither had been vaccinated, nor did they have any other notable health issues before contracting the virus.

Most of the measles cases in Texas have been discovered in the area known as the South Plains, on the west side of the state, south of the Texas Panhandle region.

The Texas Tribune reported that the outbreak got a foothold in a group of Mennonite communities in that area where vaccination rates are low, and as a result, those communities "have been disproportionately affected."

The CDC says vaccination is the best course of prevention against the measles virus, which is sometimes also referred to as Rubeola.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports there are now 1,0001 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. The nationwide caseload is steadily rising with no end in sight.
measles, cdc, texas, vaccination
235
2025-35-09
Friday, 09 May 2025 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved