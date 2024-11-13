San Francisco Mayor-Elect: People Want Common Sense

Daniel Lurie, San Francisco's Mayor-elect, said people in his city just want to get back to common sense.

Lurie, the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, defeated incumbent Mayor London Breed last week. San Franciscans do not think of themselves "as progressives, moderates, or conservatives," Lurie told CNN.

"We just want to get back to common sense," The Democrat said. "We have to deliver the basics, and that's my plan, that's the mandate that I was elected to fulfill."

Lurie's agenda includes having a fully staffed police department and getting mental health and drug crises under control in the city.

"We need to make sure our small businesses can thrive," Lurie said. "Our big businesses need to be coming back to San Francisco. We need to be open for business again. I don't believe that that's a rightward swing, that's a commonsense approach."

Lurie has never held public office, though he is the CEO of Tipping Point Community, an anti-poverty non-profit, which he led 2005-2019. He is the first mayor of San Francisco to have no prior experience in public office since 1911.

During her time in office, Breed faced criticism for her handling of important issues in the city, including homelessness, crime, and drug addiction, The New York Times reported.