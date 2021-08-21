Comedian Seth Meyers: Republicans 'Lying About Masks'

Host of "Late Night," talk show host Seth Meyers decried Republicans for "lying about masks" during a Thursday night monologue.

"Republicans, from Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump are lying about masks and trying to rewrite history when it comes to their negligent handling of the coronavirus pandemic," Meyers said, San Antonio Express-News reported.

Meyers said Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are trying to copy Trump's "disastrous COVID response."

"You know, sometimes when you disagree with someone, you can least understand their point of view, but I just can't access the frame of mind of a person who thinks wearing a piece of cloth over your face while your shopping for toilet paper at Costco is some 'Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death' moment," Meyers said.

Still, Meyers continued, accusing Republicans of "making it harder" to save lives while the country grapples in its fight with COVID-19.

"That's today's Republican Party," he added. "For a year and a half, we've been battling a deadly virus to save as many lives as possible, and their main priority is standing in the way and making it harder."

But, according to President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci's leaked emails, obtained by BuzzFeed, claim wearing a mask indoors would not provide many benefits against COVID-19.

"It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep[ing] out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you," Fauci reportedly wrote. "I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low-risk location. Your instincts are correct, money is best spent on medical countermeasures such as diagnostics and vaccines. Safe Travels, Best regards, Tony."

Fauci's statement, which he has since gone back on, was considered valid, however, according to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study.

The MIT study mentions you're no safer from COVID-19 indoors at 6 feet or 60 feet apart while wearing a mask.

"We argue there really isn't much of a benefit to the 6-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks," Martin Z. Bazant, a chemical engineering and applied mathematics teacher who led the study, wrote.

"Since everyone in the room is breathing the same air, it really has almost no physical basis because the air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and comes down elsewhere in the room so you're more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance."