CDC Investigating Another Woman's Death After J&J Vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating the death of a woman in her '50s who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19, The Seattle Times reported.

The woman developed a low platelet count within two weeks after receiving the vaccine. The OHA remarked in a statement the woman incurred a "rare but serious blood clot in combination with very low platelets," according to the publication.



OHA senior health adviser Dr. Shimi Sharief said the woman's symptoms were consistent with other cases that include shortness of breath, soreness in the legs, severe headache and abdominal pain.

Health officials did not disclose any further details about the woman regarding when she received the vaccine or where in Oregon she lived. Sharief said she received the vaccine in early April and was subsequently hospitalized.

The news comes right before health officials are set to deliberate among a committee of health experts on Friday if they should extend, modify, or lift the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sharief said it would be up to the committee if Oregon decides to resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We have the utmost confidence that it would be a decision made with thorough investigation and consideration of the potential benefits and risks, in relation to each other, as we go through this pandemic," she said.