Report: Electric Buses Cost Millions in Waste for MCPS

A report from an inspector general has revealed that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland wasted millions of dollars in their tried transition to electric school buses due to late deliveries and maintenance issues, WTOP reported.

During an October 2022 ribbon-cutting ceremony for 326 electric buses, MCPS estimated that the change would save 6,500 gallons of fuel daily and cut costs by 50%. However, since entering the $168 million contract for the buses, an onslaught of delivery delays persisted. Many of the buses scheduled for fiscal year 2022 arrived well past the beginning of the school year, with dozens not received until after Christmas.

The trend continued in fiscal year 2024, when only 37 of the 120 expected buses arrived by the end of September. The majority, 69 buses, were delivered between October and December, with the final 14 arriving between January and April. The inspector general's report also detailed mechanical failures, noting that the buses were inoperable for extended periods and missed 280 routes from February 2022 to March 2024. Repairs took an average of 13 days, often exceeding the five-day contractual timeframe.

In the midst of the shortfall, the school board approved the purchase of 90 diesel buses in October 2023 for over $14.7 million. Despite being entitled to penalties for the late deliveries and repair issues, MCPS did not seek recompensation.

"MCPS's failure to hold the contractor accountable to the terms of the contract and their decision not to include provisions to offset incurred expenses has led to millions of dollars in wasteful spending," the inspector general's report read.

In a statement to WTOP, MCPS expressed commitment to addressing the issues, stating they consider the inspector general "an important partner" and that they would seek to implement such measures as data tracking systems, enhanced management practices, and improve their communications with vendors and contracts.



