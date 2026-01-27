Martha Stewart Gets Political After Urging From Teenage Granddaughter

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s ongoing deportation campaign, saying on social media that, at her granddaughter’s urging, she condemned the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents against migrants and protesters in Minneapolis.

"Granddaughter Jude wrote me a note yesterday. I took it to heart and posted the above," the 84-year-old Stewart wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the message from her granddaughter, which read, "I'm not sure it's excusable to not be speaking up right now."

In response, Stewart wrote on Instagram: "She is 14 and sensitive to what is going on in our country as we all should be. I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered."

Stewart emphasized that "we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from, are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops. Things must and have to change quickly and peacefully."

In the comment thread of her account, Stewart received supportive sentiments from fellow celebrities such as Bravo's Andy Cohen, content creator Sai De Silva and designer Brian Atwood.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Stewart endorsed Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump.