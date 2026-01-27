WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: martha stewart | minneapolis | ice | protesters

Martha Stewart Gets Political After Urging From Teenage Granddaughter

By    |   Tuesday, 27 January 2026 02:36 PM EST

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s ongoing deportation campaign, saying on social media that, at her granddaughter’s urging, she condemned the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents against migrants and protesters in Minneapolis.

"Granddaughter Jude wrote me a note yesterday. I took it to heart and posted the above," the 84-year-old Stewart wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the message from her granddaughter, which read, "I'm not sure it's excusable to not be speaking up right now."

In response, Stewart wrote on Instagram: "She is 14 and sensitive to what is going on in our country as we all should be. I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered."

Stewart emphasized that "we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from, are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops. Things must and have to change quickly and peacefully."

In the comment thread of her account, Stewart received supportive sentiments from fellow celebrities such as Bravo's Andy Cohen, content creator Sai De Silva and designer Brian Atwood. 

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Stewart endorsed Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart is speaking out against President Donald Trump's ongoing deportation campaign, saying on social media that, at her granddaughter's urging, she condemned the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents against migrants and protesters...
martha stewart, minneapolis, ice, protesters
218
2026-36-27
Tuesday, 27 January 2026 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved