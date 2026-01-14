Rep. Amodei Leads GOP Effort to Fund ICE Body Cameras

Republican lawmakers negotiating the Department of Homeland Security funding bill are advancing a proposal to allocate explicit funding for body-worn cameras for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Politico reported Wednesday.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., told reporters the inclusion of body camera funding will be clear and specific in the bill's language.

"We're going to give them the money for it and with the language that says this is what it's for," he said. "They're not going to get the money going, 'Gee, we sure hope you use that for body cameras.' It'll be, 'That's what it's for.'"

The push comes amid heightened scrutiny of ICE practices after a fatal shooting last week in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good during a federal operation.

Video and news reports indicate that federal and local accounts differ over what transpired, with federal officials asserting the agent acted in self-defense during an attempted vehicle attack and local leaders challenging that narrative.

The incident has stoked protests and renewed debate over federal enforcement tactics.

Proponents of body cameras argue the technology can increase transparency and accountability and protect officers from unfounded allegations.

Amodei noted that many major law enforcement organizations already use body cameras, and he sees them as a practical tool rather than a political statement.

"Some of the stuff in evolving from a Biden-era ICE to a Trump ICE is not necessarily MAGA," he said, adding that law enforcement groups support the use of cameras "regardless of what your politics are."

Amodei also acknowledged that the overall DHS funding negotiations will involve typical partisan disagreements over budget allocations but expects the body camera provision to remain part of the final package.

"I'm sure there'll be some dickering over money, but the concept I expect to remain in it," he said.

As lawmakers work to finalize the funding bill, the Minneapolis shooting remains a focal point for discussion on federal enforcement policies and oversight mechanisms, with advocates on both sides calling for measures that address safety, transparency, and public trust.