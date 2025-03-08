Toxic Algae Sickens Dozens of Marine Animals in LA

Dozens of disoriented and stranded marine animals sickened by a neurological toxin from algae have been found on Los Angeles beaches over the past six weeks, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center.

"Over the last week, the number of current MMCC patients likely impacted by the toxic algal bloom has more than tripled, with 35 in our care, and 8 of those being admitted yesterday alone," the center said in an Instagram post.

"Although it is not known for certain how long this domoic acid outbreak will continue to impact sea lions along our coast, if MMCC continues to bring in 3-5 animals per day, these numbers will add up quickly over the next few weeks. This is also the time of year when starving young elephant seal pups begin to strand along the LA County coastline. Combining these two events will almost certainly lead to capacity issues at MMCC’s hospital in San Pedro.⁠"

The group is warning people to not approach wildlife and report them to the center by calling 1-800-39-WHALE (94253).

The toxin, called domoic acid, is an algal bloom resulting from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia.

Marine animals are exposed to the strains when they eat contaminated fish.

Signs of marine mammals in distress include seizures, "stargazing," and comatose states.