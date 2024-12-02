Morning Row: MSNBC Staff Boiling Over Joe-Mika Meeting With Trump

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is apparently enraged after “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with President-elect Donald Trump, according to The U.S. Sun.

Scarborough and Brzezinski, who have slammed Trump for years, last month met with the president-elect to "restart communications.”

They told viewers it was time to take a new approach.

"It was such a stupid thing to do," an insider told the Sun. "They have bent the knee to ensure not being targeted by Trump and the whole MAGA world."

The fallout from the meeting has apparently created a “very tense situation,” according to a journalist who has worked at MSNBC for 15 years.

Some, the source said, feel like they have been “stabbed in the back.”

"Most of us don’t want to be part of that," said the journalist. "Some are thinking about trying to join other media organizations where we can do our job with respect and values to bring truth to the table without being pressured by the people in power.

"The meeting at Mar-a-Lago created a lot of tension in the teams, and many other stars ... see both Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as opportunistic and with very low self-respect and forgetting their values of being journalists with independence and integrity.

"They have lost a lot of credibility. Rachel Maddow is p****d at them, as are other presenters like Chris Hayes and Ari Melber. They are so frustrated."

An MSNBC spokeswoman said Maddow hasn't said anything about the meeting, on or off air.

"Any insinuation otherwise is merely speculative," she told the Sun.