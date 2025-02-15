CEO Murder Suspect Mangione Releases First Public Statement

Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, released his first public statement Friday on the website devoted to his legal defense, the New York Post reported.

"I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," read a statement from Mangione, who is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

"Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.

"Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

Mangione's statement comes a few days after he accepted close to $300,000 in donations raised by more than 10,000 donors.

Federal charges against Mangione include murder and firearms counts. He made an initial appearance on the charges in December. He won't be required to enter a plea until an indictment is returned.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in a New York state court to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism. Prosecutors have said the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state charges expected to go to trial first. His next appearance in state court is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.