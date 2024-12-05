Pentagon Calls Off Defense Secretary's South Korea Visit

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin no longer plans to travel to South Korea, two U.S. officials told Reuters Thursday, in the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt this week to impose martial law.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said planning had been underway for a trip in the near term but it was determined now was not the appropriate time.

The official said South Korea had been consulted regarding the change in travel plans.

Austin will leave office by Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Yoon's declaration of martial law late on Tuesday sought to consolidate power, ban political activity and censor the media.

It sparked outrage in the streets and concern among South Korea's international allies.

South Korea's defense minister, who recommended the move, has resigned.