WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: live nation | talks | doj | trial | monopoly

Live Nation Execs in Talks With DOJ to Avert Trial

Sunday, 08 February 2026 09:24 PM EST

Live Nation executives and lobbyists are in talks with senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice in a bid to avoid a trial over allegations that the concert promoter operates an illegal monopoly, news outlet Semafor reported on Sunday.

These discussions are taking place outside the DOJ's antitrust division and involve senior officials, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Live Nation and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

DOJ, along with a group of 30 states and the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit in 2024 seeking to break up Live Nation. The lawsuit alleges that the company has unlawfully maintained its dominance in the live entertainment industry.

According to the complaint, Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit illegally inflated concert ticket prices and engaged in practices that harmed both artists and consumers.

Concert fans and politicians have for years urged regulators to re-examine Live Nation's 2010 acquisition of Ticketmaster. Calls for renewed scrutiny intensified after the ticket seller botched sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour in 2022.

The botched rollout left fans stuck in hours-long online queues, facing prices many said were excessive, and sparked wide-spread complaints about poor customer service. The episode reignited criticism of the company's market power and its impact on consumers.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Live Nation executives and lobbyists are in talks with senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice in a bid to avoid a trial over allegations that the concert promoter operates an illegal monopoly, news outlet Semafor reported on Sunday.
live nation, talks, doj, trial, monopoly
223
2026-24-08
Sunday, 08 February 2026 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved