Larry Nassar Got Stimulus Checks but Hasn't Repaid Victims

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar received almost $13,000, including $2,000 in government stimulus checks, since being imprisoned in 2018 on federal child pornography charges, but has not paid any restitution, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney in Grand Rapids, Michigan, asked a judge to remedy that and order the money in Nassar's inmate trust account to be turned over so it can be used to pay the victims.

Since being jailed, Nassar has made $25 payments each quarter, for a total of $300, prosecutors said. He owes $57,488.52 to five children and a $5,000 special assessment, according to the filing.

Nassar was also jailed for as long as 175 years after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in state court. More than 150 women, including former Olympians, spoke at Nassar’s sentencing, recounting that they went to him for treatment of their sports injuries and ended up being sexually assaulted by him.

An attorney for Nassar declined to comment.

The Washington Post reported on the government filing earlier.

The case is U.S. v. Nassar, 16-cr-242, U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan.