Rep. Swalwell: Masked ICE Agents Won't Get Calif. Driver's Licenses

By    |   Friday, 02 January 2026 06:54 PM EST

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., says that if he is elected governor, he will take steps to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from wearing masks.

In an interview on Wednesday, Swalwell, who is seeking his party's nomination, vowed to strip driver's licenses from federal immigration officers who wear masks in the state.

"If the governor has the ability to issue driver's licenses to people in California, if you're going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you're not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California," Swalwell told MS Now

"If the president is going to send ICE agents to chase immigrants through the fields where they work, what I'm going to is make them take off their masks and show their faces, that they show their identification, and if they commit crimes, that they're going to be charged with crimes," he added.

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney for civil rights, ripped Swalwell on social media.

"What's even dumber about this is that Swalwell has a law degree and he even once made a living as a prosecutor," Dhillon said.

"He knows about federal supremacy and that it is not possible for a state prosecutor to do any of the things he is promising. Oh, and he won't ever be governor, either."

A law banning ICE agents from wearing masks in California took effect in the new year.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said the state's mask ban was unconstitutional and vowed not to comply.

"At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt," McLaughlin said in a statement last fall when the bill was signed.

The state has agreed not to enforce the measure while a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration makes its way through the courts.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


