Former LAPD Detective: Bass 'Too Late' in Calling for Law and Order

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is "too late" in calling for law and order on day five of riots over President Donald Trump's immigration raids and is "now trying to play catch up," said Moses Castillo, who was on the police force during the 1992 Rodney King riots, to Fox News.

"I think if she would have been very more forceful in the beginning that we're not gonna tolerate these crimes and allow police officers to do their job and arrest people on site, I'd think it would have been different. Instead, she's now saying that these crimes would not be tolerated, looting would not tolerated. But it's a little bit too late," he added.

Bass imposed a curfew Tuesday after protests turned violent in the city. Tensions escalated when Trump dispatched National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles over the objections of California's governor.

More than 100 people have been arrested over the past several days of protests. The vast majority of arrests were for failing to disperse, while a few others were for assault with a deadly weapon, looting, vandalism and attempted murder for tossing a Molotov cocktail.

The 1992 riots happened following the acquittal of white police officers who were videotaped for beating Black motorist Rodney King.