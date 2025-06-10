LA Deputy DA to Newsmax: Violent Protesters Will Be Prosecuted

Jonathan Hatami, the deputy district attorney in the Complex Child Abuse Section of the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, spoke with Newsmax on Tuesday, stating plainly that violent protesters will be prosecuted.

"Here's the thing: Looting is a crime, and you're going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for that," Hatami told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Committing arson is a crime. Assaulting the police is a crime.

"Launching fireworks at them; launching fireworks at horses; throwing Molotov cocktails at them; lighting cars on fire; ramming your motorcycle or car into police officers; throwing rocks at police cars, regular cars, or police officers — all of those are crimes. And individuals need to be arrested, and they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

The deputy district attorney's appearance was prompted by the clash between law enforcement and protesters over the weekend. Protests began Friday evening in light of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweep.

