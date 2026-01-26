Noem Applauds Homan Assignment to Minneapolis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday applauded the decision by President Donald Trump to send border czar Tom Homan to troubled Minneapolis.

"This is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis," Noem wrote on X.

Trump's announcement followed the death of a second protester in the region during an encounter with federal immigration enforcement agents.

Noem agreed Homan is a good fit for what is needed in Minneapolis.

"I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team — his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the streets of Minneapolis," her social media post added.

Homan had called for toning down the rhetoric by state and local leaders in Minnesota who have been calling for pushback against immigration enforcement.

Noem wrote that Homan's request needs to be followed.

"We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission," she posted.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social announcement about sending Homan to Minnesota that the border czar has a direct line to the Oval Office. "Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that, along with handling immigration enforcement issues, Homan will be involved in the fraud investigations.

"Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota," Leavitt wrote.

Over 60 leading corporate executives of Minnesota-based companies asked for cooperation between state and local government leaders and federal enforcement and investigative agencies, citing escalating tensions following the two protester deaths and the backdrop of the massive fraud cases being investigated in the state.