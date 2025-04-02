Feds Nab Man Who Allegedly Threatened ICE Agents, Noem

Federal authorities said Wednesday they arrested a U.S. citizen for allegedly making "terroristic threats" against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Robert King was recently taken into custody in McKinney, Texas, for making terroristic threats against ICE agents and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem," the Homeland Security Investigations arm in Dallas wrote in a post on X, with a picture of a handcuffed man surrounded by law enforcement officials whose faces were blurred out.

"King's alarming social media posts included intentions to 'open fire' if agents are seen in his neighborhood," the Dallas agency wrote.

The arrest came days after someone on TikTok posted a video calling on people to "shoot at ICE agents on sight."

"Shoot at ICE agents on sight," the user said in the video, which appeared to be taken down Sunday night, according to the New York Post. "That's right. If ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight."

Noem shared a thread that contained the video in a post Sunday on X.

"If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Noem wrote.

In a statement to The Hill, a DHS spokesperson said, "Like Secretary Noem said: If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Promises made, promises kept."

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice and the DHS for comment.