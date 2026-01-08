Noem: 54 Arrested in NYC Gang Tied to CBP Officer Attack

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday that federal authorities have arrested 54 alleged members of the Trinitarios gang in New York City as part of "Operation Salvo," a coordinated crackdown targeting one of the region's most violent criminal organizations.

Speaking at a press conference, Noem said the gang with Dominican origins was responsible for a string of violent crimes, including the brutal shooting of an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in July.

Noem said the officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, had "his life forever altered by this heinous crime," after he was shot in the face while sitting in a park with a friend.

She described the operation as a direct response to that attack and a warning to gangs targeting law enforcement and American communities.

"But those individuals would have never been in this country if they hadn't been allowed in by the Biden administration when they ignored our federal laws," Noem noted.

According to Noem, "Operation Salvo" involved multiple federal and local agencies and focused on dismantling the Trinitarios' leadership and street-level operations.

Those arrested face a range of charges tied to violent crime, drug trafficking, and racketeering.

The Trinitarios have long been linked to shootings, assaults, and murders in New York and other Northeastern cities.

Noem said the takedown reflects a broader effort by the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively pursue transnational gangs and hold them accountable.

"This operation sends a clear message," Noem said. "If you attack our officers or terrorize our neighborhoods, we will find you, arrest you, and put you behind bars."