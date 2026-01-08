Police Union Slams Minneapolis Mayor's 'Reckless Rhetoric'

A Minnesota police union issued a statement Thursday slamming political leaders, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for "irresponsible, reckless rhetoric" following a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

In a statement posted to X, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) warned that heated political attacks on law enforcement can have "real and dangerous consequences," especially as tensions rise nationwide over immigration enforcement operations.

"The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association stands firmly behind law enforcement officers, accountability under the law, and the safety of every Minnesota community," Interim Executive Director David Titus said in the statement.

Titus specifically called out political leaders who, in the aftermath of Wednesday's shooting, have attacked federal officers and inflamed anger in the streets.

"Irresponsible, reckless rhetoric from political leaders such as Frey attacking law enforcement has real and dangerous consequences for officers on the street," Titus said.

"When officers are vilified, demonized, or used as political props, it fuels hostility, emboldens bad actors, and puts lives directly at risk."

The union urged elected officials to stop stoking tensions and allow investigators to determine what happened.

"MPPOA calls on leaders to stop the inflammatory language and respect the legal and investigative process," Titus said.

The statement comes after Frey delivered a profanity-laced message aimed at ICE following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal operation in Minneapolis.

Frey told ICE to "get the f*** out of Minneapolis," accusing the agency of making the city less safe and claiming families were being "terrorized."

The mayor disputed the federal government's assertion that the officer fired in self-defense, calling that explanation "bull****" during a press conference.

Frey repeated the demand on CNN, urging ICE to leave the city while encouraging residents to respond peacefully.

Frey claimed the federal government was attempting to "militarize" Minneapolis and warned residents not to "take the bait" in a way that could bring a larger federal deployment.

Federal officials have said the officer fired defensive shots after the woman allegedly tried to run over agents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters the shooting was justified and that the officer followed training, adding that authorities would allow the FBI investigation to run its course.

For MPPOA, the broader issue is what happens when leaders use moments of tragedy as a political weapon, particularly when emotions are high and the facts are still under review.

The union noted it represents public safety professionals statewide and emphasized it supports both officer safety and accountability under the law.

It also warned that demonizing law enforcement in the middle of an active investigation risks escalating threats and violence against officers doing their jobs.