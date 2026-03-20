Heritage's Roberts: Tensions Within MAGA on Iran 'Good'

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said tensions within President Donald Trump's MAGA base over the conflict with Iran are "good."

He contrasted the differences with what he called the "intellectual totalitarianism" of progressives.

Roberts, who was criticized by Trump and his supporters in October for defending Tucker Carlson's interview with avowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes, told The Hill on Thursday his organization supports the U.S. military operation against Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation's inaugural Miami Security Forum, he said such dissent, like the resignation of Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center over his objections to the conflict, was healthy.

"As it relates to tensions in the movement or disagreements about national security, actually, it's good that those exist," Roberts told The Hill, criticizing progressive politics as enforcing "intellectual totalitarianism."

Kent has argued that Iran posed no imminent threat to U.S. security and blamed Israel and its "American lobby" for pressuring Trump into the conflict. One of his first interviews following his resignation was with Carlson.

The Miami Security Forum, which ended Friday, featured political figures from across the Western Hemisphere in a bid to bolster partnerships throughout the Americas. The conflict with Iran was not included on the agenda.

"We accept the president, especially at his word about this being of limited duration," Roberts told The Hill when asked about tensions within the conservative movement.

Trump said last week that Vice President JD Vance was "less enthusiastic" about launching military strikes alongside Israel against Iran and that he is "philosophically a little bit different than me."

Vance later said that despite his public opposition, he agreed with Trump that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon.

He added that he was committed to making the military operation a success.

Roberts said he agreed with Vance's position and that U.S. officials have a duty to execute the president's vision.

"When the president of the United States, whoever he or she is, says, 'This is what we're doing,' especially if it's putting our servicemen and women in harm's way, you salute and move on," he said.

He added that although Heritage is not "bound by the same loyalty" as administration officials, it supports how the Trump administration has executed the operation.

"Honest to goodness, I believe he initiated it and has executed it perfectly, including not involving untrustworthy European, quote, unquote allies in the conversation," Roberts said.