Suspect Identified in Ky. Church Shooting

A 47-year-old Lexington man has been identified as the gunman who shot a state trooper and then killed two women at a church Sunday.

Guy House fatally shot Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, at Richmond Road Baptist Church, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office and Lexington police.

Officers originally responded to Terminal Drive near Blue Grass Airport at 11:40 a.m., after House shot a trooper following being pulled over for a license alert, police said.

The suspect carjacked a vehicle after the traffic stop near Lexington's airport and fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he opened fire, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

Police tracked the carjacked vehicle to the church, the police chief said, about 16 miles from where the trooper was shot.

At the church, House said, "Someone's gonna have to die," to Gumm and her daughter, Star Rutherford, when he discovered the mother of his three children wasn't there, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

House then opened fire, hitting Gumm, a mother of eight, in the chest, before going outside and killing one of Rutherford's sisters, Christina Combs. He also injured two other people, Gumm's husband, Jerry Gumm, the pastor of the church, and Randy Combs, Christina's husband, the Herald Leader said.

Officers shot and killed House at the church, police said. Jerry Gumm and Randy Combs remain in critical but stable condition, while the state trooper remains in stable condition, according to the Herald Leader.

The shootings remain under investigation, Weathers said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.