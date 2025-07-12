Minnesota Assassination Suspect: Case 'Didn't Involve' Trump, Abortion

Vance Boelter, the man accused in the political assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and the shootings of another lawmaker and his wife, refused to discuss a potential motive but insisted his case "didn't involve" either President Donald Trump or abortion.

"You are fishing and I can’t talk about my case," he wrote to The New York Post in an exchange of messages, using the jail's internal messaging system from his cell at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota.

"I am pro-life personaly [sic] but it wasn’t those," Boelter added. "I will just say there is a lot of information that will come out in future that people will look at and judge for themselves that goes back 24 months before the 14th. If the gov ever let’s [sic] it get out."

Boelter's comments with The Post included two separate, 20-minute video visits on Friday and the series of messages, marking his first public comments aside of those made in court, after he was charged in the murders of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14.

He is also charged in the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home in their Champlin home.

The senator has been released from the ICU and will continue his recovery at a rehabilitation facility, while his wife has been released from hospitalization, reports KARE-TV in Minneapolis.

In his interview, Boelter discussed a handwritten letter found in an abandoned SUV at the crime scene, which he said was addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel and insisted that several elements were not disclosed to the public.

In it, the writer reportedly claimed the U.S. military trained him and that he was asked by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to carry out the killings so Walz could run for the seat held by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Walz and Klobuchar did not respond directly to the claims in the letter, but both issued statements. The governor said he is grateful to law enforcement officials who arrested Boelter, and Klobuchar called him a "very dangerous man" and said she is "deeply grateful that law enforcement got him behind bars before he killed other people."

Boelter told The Post that "Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out."

He refused to elaborate further but said the details were about "things that were going on in Minnesota."

Boelter claimed that he made sure that when he was arrested that the letter was secured because he was concerned it would be destroyed.

The letter was found along with a list of 70 other politicians, including Walz, along with abortion providers in the state, and flyers from the "No Kings" anti-Trump rallies that were taking place at the time.

Boelter, meanwhile, said he supports Trump but would not clarify his feelings or relationship with Walz, who appointed him to the Minnesota Workforce Development Council in 2019.

The suspect, an ordained minister and father of four, meanwhile, said he has only spoken with his wife once, shortly after his arrest, and complained that his "immune system is failing" because he's being held in a "booking cell that's not made to live in."

Jail officials couldn't be reached for comment about his claims, and the FBI did not respond to inquiries about the interview.