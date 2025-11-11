Texas' Paxton Sues Group for Illegally Registering Voters

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Jolt Initiative, a nonprofit organization aiming to increase civic participation among younger Latinos in Texas, over allegations it illegally registered people to vote, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Paxton, who is challenging Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, next year in a Republican primary, said in a statement that his office was suing the group over its role in "orchestrating a systematic, unlawful voter registration scheme that is designed to sabotage Texas election integrity and allow illegals to vote."

The lawsuit requests that the court dissolve Jolt's charter and revoke its ability to do business in Texas.

The suit claims Jolt volunteers stationed outside of Texas DMV locations and attempted to recruit people to submit unlawful voter registration applications, Texas news outlet KVUE reported.

Paxton claims the alleged scheme was designed to register undocumented immigrants without proper identification.

Paxton called Jolt a "radical, partisan operation," accusing the nonprofit of knowingly attempting to corrupt the voter rolls and weaken the voices of Texas voters.

Leaders at Jolt called the lawsuit "unconstitutional" and pledged to fight it, The Hill reported.

"The attorney general is abusing his authority by using the state's legal tool of dissolution, an extreme measure, against Jolt simply because we are effective at registering Latino voters," Executive Director ⁨Jackie Bastard said⁩.

"This is a systematic effort to dismantle the infrastructure of Latino civic engagement in Texas."

Jolt Initiative has filed a motion in response asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit or transfer it to Houston where Jolt has offices.