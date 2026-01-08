Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Texas Won't Tolerate Sharia Law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Thursday that although his state fully protects religious freedom, it will not allow communities to operate under Sharia law or any legal system that conflicts with state and federal law.

Paxton, a Republican, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" the issue is not Islam as a religion but attempts to establish communities governed by laws outside the U.S. Constitution.

"So, in our state, I mean, we certainly are First Amendment. We believe in free speech, free exercise of religion," Paxton said. "However, if you're going to establish a community that's based on Sharia law, not the laws of the state, not the laws of our country, not the Constitution, well, that's where we have a problem."

Paxton emphasized that private religious beliefs and practices are constitutionally protected, but legal systems derived from religious doctrine are not.

"We have no problem with people expressing their religious views and having their own private religious ceremonies, all good, protected under the First Amendment," he said. "But the Sharia law part of this is the problem."

Paxton said such efforts are often mischaracterized as religious discrimination.

"And that's the thing that a lot of times they'll distance themselves from and say, 'Oh, this is all about religion,' when in reality, it's about following laws that are not our laws," he said.

Paxton's comments come as his office has taken legal action against the East Plano Islamic Center, alleging it engaged in an illegal land development scheme tied to plans for a large residential project. According to Paxton's office, the development failed to comply with zoning, permitting, and infrastructure requirements under Texas law.

Paxton has argued that the case is about enforcing land-use laws and preventing the creation of enclaves that operate outside established legal frameworks, not about restricting religious worship.

Paxton has repeatedly said Texas will defend religious liberty while also enforcing the Constitution and state law without exception.

