Texas Gov. Abbott Orders Probe Into 'Sharia Tribunal' Reportedly Operating in Dallas Area

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered an investigation into what he described as a "Sharia tribunal" reportedly operating in the Dallas area, calling the concept "inconsistent with Western civilization."

Abbott's directive follows social media claims circulating this week alleging that an Islamic panel had been established locally and was handling disputes under principles associated with Sharia, or Islamic law.

Abbott addressed the issue publicly after a post on X attracted widespread attention, prompting questions about whether any such tribunal exists and whether it would have legal standing under Texas law.

Under Texas law, no religious tribunal, Islamic, Christian, Jewish, or otherwise, may operate as a binding legal authority. Private arbitration panels are allowed, but only when both parties voluntarily agree to participate and the process complies fully with state and federal statutes.

Religious mediation is also legal, but only as a non-binding form of dispute resolution. Any ruling that contradicts Texas law or public policy is unenforceable in court.

The governor sent a letter to North Texas district attorneys and sheriffs, the Texas attorney general, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to alert them to "possible criminal violations."

"It has come to my attention that certain entities in Texas — including in Collin and Dallas counties — may be masquerading as legal ‘courts' staffed with ‘judges' issuing orders that purportedly carry the authority to bind individuals to Islamic codes, thereby preempting state and federal laws," reads the letter.

"The U.S. Constitution's religious protections provide no authority for religious courts to skirt state and federal laws simply by donning robes and pronouncing positions inconsistent with western civilization.

"I urge you, therefore, to investigate efforts by entities purporting to illegally enforce Sharia law in Texas. Legal disputes in Texas must be decided based on American law rooted in the fundamental principles of American due process, not according to Sharia law dispensed in modern day star chambers."

Past discussions about so-called "Sharia courts" have surfaced in Texas before, most notably in 2015 when a private Islamic mediation panel in Irving drew national attention, despite having no power to override civil or criminal law.

At the time, state officials clarified that religious arbitration panels have no legal authority beyond voluntary mediation and cannot replace the U.S. justice system.

Abbott's new directive reflects similar concerns, emphasizing that Texas recognizes only one legal framework: the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution.

The governor's comments highlight his administration's ongoing stance that any attempt to create independent legal structures, religious or otherwise, will be met with state scrutiny.

As of now, state officials have not released findings, and it remains unclear whether the reported tribunal is operating, how it functions, or whether it has attempted to adjudicate disputes. The investigation is expected to determine the scope of the panel's activities and whether any Texas laws have been violated.