Kelly Loeffler to Newsmax: After Helene, Feds Put Americans Last

The federal government, under the watch of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, has continued to put Americans last with its response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, former Rep. Kelly Loeffler said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"We see that while Kamala Harris is out on X, bragging about $357 million to Lebanon, over $170 billion to Ukraine, you can cross the border illegally and have food, housing, anything you need at the drop of a hat," the Georgia Republican said on "Sunday Report."

But with Helene, "you have to compete for $750. If you've lost your family, your home, your business. I mean, they're setting up a real-world Hunger Games. But this is not a game. It's a tragedy."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that federal assistance for the hurricane's survivors has surpassed $137 million, including approving $30 million in Georgia for more than 38,000 households.

FEMA also this weekend denied claims that it is only providing $750 for disaster survivors, stating that that money is an upfront, flexible payment to cover immediate needs while the agency assesses eligibility for federal funding.

Loeffler, meanwhile, said she thanks God for people like former President Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and tech billionaire Elon Musk "for standing up for hard-working Americans who have paid into a system that is failing them and bringing private sector resources like Starlink to help our people," and for evangelist Franklin Graham for bringing resources through his organization, Samaritan's Purse.

Meanwhile, other FEMA resources are going to immigrants "who are criminals in their own countries and potentially terrorists, traffickers, and gang members," said Loeffler.

"That is what FEMA has put their money toward, $1.5 billion in the last two years," she said. "We need the resources we've paid in.

"The president gave us [funding in] half of the counties in terms of disaster relief, but yet had the guts to go back to the White House and stand there and say that everyone has gotten everything they need, and they're happy."

Trump, meanwhile, has brought in Musk to provide Starlink services to help with communication and the former president has brought in resources through a $7 million fund he's raising, said Loeffler.

"In South Georgia, for example, our farmers are seeing anywhere from a 35% to a 100% loss of their crop, and it's generational," she said. 'We're seeing millions of acres of farmland in terms of timber and pecans wiped out, peanuts. It's going to take a long time. But President Trump and Gov. Kemp have worked together on two prior hurricanes successfully, and they know the playbook."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters last week that FEMA will not have the funding to get through the rest of hurricane season, and another strong storm is aimed at Florida this week.

Loeffler said in the end, it won't be the federal government that will save the United States, but the states themselves.

"We're going to have to realize that we need to hunker down, get ready, and be prepared for that response," she said. "In the meantime, we have to hold the federal government accountable. They cannot be let off the hook."

