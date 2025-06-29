Sen. Britt: Cuts in Medicaid, SNAP 'Absolutely' Won't Hurt Truly Needy

The proposed Medicaid and SNAP cuts in the "one big beautiful bill will "absolutely" not affect Alabamians who truly need the services, Sen. Katie Britt told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The Alabama Republican talked about how the bill would affect her constituents, as some 760,000 people in the state rely on Medicaid, and over 700,000 people, including 330,000 children, rely on food stamps.

The senator explained that "when you look at Medicaid, children, obviously, we have the Children’s Health Insurance Program. So children are absolutely not touched by this, as the program provides for those up to the age of 18."

Britt added that "the same thing [applies] when it comes to SNAP benefits. What we’re talking about is able-bodied, working-aged Americans without dependents in home. Having them work, train, volunteer in some capacity 20 hours a week in order to receive those government benefits."

She said that it's crucial that states have "some skin in the game" and "accountability" so that each state puts forth greater effort to bring down "error rates" in the distribution of these programs so that the amount of waste is lowered and the correct people are getting the appropriate amount of help.

In the latest version of the legislation, which Britt voted to advance Saturday night, $3.8 trillion in tax breaks are offset by funding cuts to a number of federal programs, according to AL.com. For example, reductions in funding for Medicaid would be accomplished by changing provider taxes, asking recipients to do more paperwork and requesting that states reverify eligibility.