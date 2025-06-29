WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: katiebritt | medicaid | snap

Sen. Britt: Cuts in Medicaid, SNAP 'Absolutely' Won't Hurt Truly Needy

By    |   Sunday, 29 June 2025 05:35 PM EDT

The proposed Medicaid and SNAP cuts in the "one big beautiful bill will "absolutely" not affect Alabamians who truly need the services, Sen. Katie Britt told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The Alabama Republican talked about how the bill would affect her constituents, as some 760,000 people in the state rely on Medicaid, and over 700,000 people, including 330,000 children, rely on food stamps.

The senator explained that "when you look at Medicaid, children, obviously, we have the Children’s Health Insurance Program. So children are absolutely not touched by this, as the program provides for those up to the age of 18."

Britt added that "the same thing [applies] when it comes to SNAP benefits. What we’re talking about is able-bodied, working-aged Americans without dependents in home. Having them work, train, volunteer in some capacity 20 hours a week in order to receive those government benefits."

She said that it's crucial that states have "some skin in the game" and "accountability" so that each state puts forth greater effort to bring down "error rates" in the distribution of these programs so that the amount of waste is lowered and the correct people are getting the appropriate amount of help.

In the latest version of the legislation, which Britt voted to advance Saturday night, $3.8 trillion in tax breaks are offset by funding cuts to a number of federal programs, according to AL.com. For example, reductions in funding for Medicaid would be accomplished by changing provider taxes, asking recipients to do more paperwork and requesting that states reverify eligibility.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The proposed Medicaid and SNAP cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill will "absolutely" not affect Alabamians who truly need the services, Sen. Katie Britt told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.
katiebritt, medicaid, snap
260
2025-35-29
Sunday, 29 June 2025 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved