Rep. McCaul Warns GOP of 'Peril' If Trump Bill Fails

House Republicans are under intense pressure to back President Donald Trump's sweeping spending and tax package, with Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, warning colleagues that voting against the "one big beautiful bill" could jeopardize their political futures, The Hill reported.

In a CBS News "Face the Nation" interview Sunday, McCaul outlined three core reasons for his support of the president's massive domestic agenda bill: enhanced border security, urgent defense funding, and an extension of tax cuts to forestall what he called "the largest tax increase in American history."

"For those three reasons, I'm a yes," McCaul said. "I think everyone in the House — they know the peril they're in if they vote no on this thing."

Moderator Margaret Brennan pressed McCaul to clarify the nature of that "peril," prompting the congressman to emphasize electoral risks. "I think, first of all, it's good for the nation. Secondly, they know that their jobs are at risk," he said. "Not just from the president, but from the voting — the American people. Our base back home will not reelect us to office if we vote no on this."

The bill narrowly advanced in the Senate on Saturday, despite opposition from two GOP senators, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who criticized the deep Medicaid cuts that target waste and fraud. Trump swiftly targeted Tillis, suggesting he might face a primary challenge; Tillis responded that he won't seek reelection.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign arm has set its sights on Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., for his repeated efforts to derail the bill ahead of the party's self-imposed July 4 deadline. Massie, noted for his staunch independence, threatened to introduce a resolution to rein in presidential war powers—news that particularly irked Trump after Massie voted against the tax-and-spending package when it first passed the House.

Massie, a six-term incumbent, has survived past primary challenges fueled by pro-Israel donors. But GOP strategist and former Kentucky state Rep. Adam Koenig warned that Massie's "strong independent political brand may not withstand the blitz" anticipated from Trump's allies next year.

"He's probably more vulnerable than he's been since he first won in a primary because of all this," Koenig said, noting the influx of outside money targeting Massie.

Trump has vowed to campaign "really hard" against Massie, and the president's political operation has already launched a super PAC devoted to unseating the congressman in the next primary.