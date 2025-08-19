Patel: 21 Arrested Overnight in D.C., Bringing Overall Total to 450

There were 21 additional arrests overnight by federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X on Tuesday.

Patel said this brings the total number of those arrested since the start of the operation due to President Donald Trump's federal takeover to more than 450, and that "the work continues."

Patel added that during the overnight operations by federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., there were four gun recoveries and six drug seizures. Charges against those arrested include felony assault, larceny, drug offenses, and an assault on an officer.