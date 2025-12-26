WH Press Secretary Leavitt Expecting Baby Girl

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday she is expecting a baby girl, calling the news "the greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for" as the Trump administration continues to highlight what supporters describe as a renewed pro-family culture in Washington.

Leavitt, 28, revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband, real estate developer Nick Riccio, 59, are expecting their second child in May 2026.

The couple's first child, a son named Niko, was born in July 2024.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can't wait to watch our son become a big brother," Leavitt wrote, adding that her "heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

In the post, Leavitt also thanked President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, saying they have fostered a "pro-family environment in the White House."

Conservatives have long argued that government should encourage family formation and support working parents — and Leavitt's remarks were seen by supporters as a personal example of that message inside the West Wing.

Fox News Digital confirmed the pregnancy and reported that Leavitt told the outlet she is "extremely grateful" to Trump and Wiles, adding that many of her West Wing colleagues also have young children and "we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever."

A senior White House official also told Fox News Digital that Leavitt will remain in her post.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for additional comment.

It is believed Leavitt will be the first pregnant White House press secretary in U.S. history, a milestone that allies say underscores a generational shift in leadership — and a contrast to what conservatives view as the left's increasingly hostile posture toward traditional family values, faith, and motherhood.

The New York Post echoed the celebratory tone, noting that the White House press office will soon have "an extra little helper" and highlighting Leavitt's Christmas-themed announcement.

Leavitt's personal life has also attracted public attention because of her 32-year age gap with Riccio.

The Daily Mail reported she previously described their relationship as "a very atypical love story," saying they met during her 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire.

Leavitt later told Megyn Kelly she had initial doubts about the age difference but said Riccio became her "greatest supporter," "best friend" and "rock."

Supporters say the announcement reflects a broader theme that has become central to Trump-era politics: Faith, family, and a pushback against cultural forces many conservatives believe have devalued marriage and parenthood.

As Leavitt put it, "2026 is going to be a great year" — and for the press secretary, it will now include becoming a "girl mom."