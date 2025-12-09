Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Best Is Yet to Come' With Trump Economy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt Tuesday on Newsmax credited President Donald Trump's tax, regulatory, and energy policies for easing inflation pressures and lowering fuel costs.

"The best is yet to come," Leavitt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," as Trump prepared to kick off an economy-focused tour with an evening appearance in northeastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Trump's Pennsylvania stop is set for the Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains, where he is expected to speak about inflation and his administration's plans to reduce prices.

Leavitt told Newsmax that Americans will see "the largest middle class tax cuts in American history" reflected in their paychecks next spring.

However, Leavitt pointed out that Democrats in Washington opposed the tax-cut package and faulted the prior administration for high inflation.

She said former President Joe Biden "created the worst inflation crisis in modern American history," citing a peak inflation rate of 9%.

Leavitt also noted Trump's deregulatory agenda, saying it is reducing "meaningless regulations" for small businesses and households and saving money for consumers.

On energy, Leavitt said Trump's push for expanded domestic production has driven down costs.

She said oil prices have declined 20% in 22 states and that gas prices have fallen below $2.75 a gallon, calling current levels the lowest in five years.

She said the administration expects prices to keep falling if Trump continues his "drill, baby, drill" approach.

Pressed about criticism from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, Leavitt questioned why Shapiro did not take a louder stance on affordability during the Biden administration.

She also criticized Democrat-backed climate policies, citing what Trump called the "Green New Scam," and said Trump has reversed those policies in a way she said is supporting jobs in Pennsylvania's energy sector.

Leavitt pointed to U.S. Steel's announcement that it plans to hire 400 additional workers, saying the company has confidence to invest under Trump's economic agenda.

She also promoted what she called "Trump accounts," describing them as a program that would put $1,000 into an investment fund for each newborn child whose parents choose to set up the fund.

Leavitt said the accounts could grow to "upwards of six figures" by the time a child reaches late adolescence.

Leavitt also highlighted aid for farmers announced by Trump, describing it as relief funded by tariff revenue rather than tax dollars.

She said the administration is returning revenue from tariffs to the agricultural sector and called farmers "the backbone of our nation's food supply."

Leavitt further said Trump secured renewed Chinese purchases of American soybeans after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, saying exports had resumed and that China's renewed buying reflected increased confidence in Trump's posture on trade.

