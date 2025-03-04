LA City Council Upholds Former Fire Chief Crowley's Dismissal

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted 13-2 to uphold Mayor Karen Bass' decision to fire former Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, rejecting her appeal for reinstatement following controversy over her handling of the January wildfires, ABC7 reported.

In a tense and emotional hearing, the council denied Crowley's appeal to regain her position, siding with Bass' decision to remove her after January's devastating Palisades fire.

Bass fired Crowley on Feb. 21, saying 1,000 firefighters could have been on duty when the fires broke out but were sent home under Crowley's watch instead. She also cited Crowley's alleged refusal to compile an after-action report requested by the fire commission president.

Crowley defended her actions before the council, disputing allegations that she mismanaged firefighting resources. Her remarks, which received a standing ovation from supporters in the audience, sought to refute claims that she failed to deploy adequate personnel and equipment during the crisis.

"Now I will set the record straight," Crowley said. "First, I did not refuse to conduct an after-action report ... This is a false accusation. Second, on the morning of the fire, I did not send home 1,000 firefighters ... Nor did I leave 40 available fire engines on staff."

She attributed the resource shortfall to budget constraints, which left more than 100 fire trucks and emergency vehicles inoperable due to maintenance issues. She also refuted claims that the mayor was not informed of the extreme wind conditions forecast on Jan. 7, noting that Bass' office issued multiple public warnings about the impending weather.

Earlier in the day, Crowley spoke briefly to reporters outside City Hall, her first public appearance since being dismissed. Flanked by approximately 50 firefighter union members, she expressed gratitude for their support and the opportunity to appeal her termination.

"In the end, we'll see where the votes are, but I'm so grateful for the love and support," she said.

Bass defended her decision, saying Crowley's actions compromised public safety.

Meanwhile, the City Council has commissioned its own after-action report on the wildfires, which remains in progress.