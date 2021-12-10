×
Justice Roberts Refuses to Halt Mask Mandate

Justice Roberts Refuses to Halt Mask Mandate
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Friday, 10 December 2021 02:05 PM

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has rejected a request to halt the federal mask mandate for traveling on planes.

Axios reported that Michael Seklecki of Florida, citing medical reasons, had sued the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on behalf of himself and his 4-year-old son, over the use of the masks.

Lucas Wall, from Washington, had also joined the suit. According to The Hill, Wall says he is not able to wear a mask because of an anxiety disorder. He claims to be "stranded at his mother’s residence" in Florida because the mask mandate prevents him from flying.

The New York Times says Wall claims he has been at his mother’s house since June.

The newspaper noted the TSA has repeatedly extended its mask mandate for all transportation networks. The current mandate is in place through March 18, 2022.

The Times said Roberts did not refer the request to halt the mandate over to the full court — a sign that he viewed the request as insubstantial.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has rejected a request to halt the federal mask mandate for traveling on planes. Michael Seklecki of Florida, citing medical reasons, had sued the...
Friday, 10 December 2021 02:05 PM
