WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judges | security | threats | impeachment | partisan | rulings

2 Senior GOP-Appointed Judges Speak on Federal Judiciary Threats

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 07:05 AM EDT

Two senior federal judges, both appointed by Republican presidents, spoke out Tuesday against threats of violence and impeachment against their colleagues in the judiciary.

"Threats against judges are threats against constitutional government. Everyone should be taking this seriously,” said Judge Richard Sullivan, whom President Donald Trump appointed to the federal appeals court in New York.

Billionaire Elon Musk and other Trump allies have railed at judges who have blocked parts of Trump's agenda, threatening impeachment and launching personal attacks. The Federal Judges Association, the largest such organization, issued a rare public statement decrying "irresponsible rhetoric shrouded in disinformation" that could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

Sullivan joined Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the federal appeals court based in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a call with reporters following a meeting of the Judicial Conference, the judiciary's governing body.

Security for judges in courthouses and their homes was part of the discussion in the closed-door meeting, Sullivan and Sutton said.

"We allocate disappointment to half the people that come before us. Criticism is no surprise as part of the job. But I do think when it gets to the level of a threat, it really is about attacking judicial independence. And that’s just not good for the system or the country," said Sutton, who was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush.

Both judges stressed threats have been rising for years and neither mentioned Musk or Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts also devoted his year-end report to efforts to undermine judicial independence through intimidation, disinformation, and the prospect of public officials defying court orders.

Congress is not giving judges as much as they say they need for security, the judges said. Funding has been "flat" for the past two years, Sullivan said.

"Which means we're not even keeping up with inflation in an environment that is always changing and challenging," he said.

On impeachment talk, Sullivan said that parties to lawsuits get multiple cracks at the system, from the trial court to the Supreme Court.

"Impeachment is not, it shouldn't be a short-circuiting of that process. And so it is concerning if impeachment is used in a way that is designed to do just that," he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two senior federal judges, both appointed by Republican presidents, spoke out Tuesday against threats of violence and impeachment against their colleagues in the judiciary.
judges, security, threats, impeachment, partisan, rulings
366
2025-05-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 07:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved