Judge Denies Bid to Halt Trump Firing Govt Workers

A U.S. judge on Thursday denied a union bid to temporarily halt the firing of thousands of federal employees on probationary status, handing President Donald Trump another legal win in his plan to slash the government workforce.

District Judge Christopher Cooper said he lacked the jurisdiction to handle the complaint, one of several filed in courts in recent days in an effort to pause the mass sackings.

The judge's decision comes as around 6,700 workers at the 100,000-strong IRS who were on probation were being laid off.

A former IRS probationary officer who was laid off on Thursday told AFP she and her colleagues had been warned to cancel any trips before receiving an email, requesting they come to the office with their government-issued IDs and laptops.

The mother of two, in her 40s, who requested to remain anonymous, said: "This has just completely turned people's lives upside down.

"There's zero empathy. Maybe they don't really care about this, and they only care about the mission of cost-cutting and such."

She said they had not received any severance and that she was now thinking about the "financial hardship" ahead, adding: "How are we going to deal with, for instance, our mortgage and then health insurance?"

Most of the employees being let go were part of the U.S. tax agency's enforcement teams, less than two months before the U.S. income tax filing deadline of April 15, a former IRS official said.

The National Treasury Employees Union and four other unions that represent federal employees had asked Cooper to issue a temporary restraining order preventing termination of their members who are probationary employees.

Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, said his court lacks jurisdiction to hear their claims and they should instead be brought before the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a body that adjudicates federal labor disputes.

A probationary worker who spoke to AFP, on condition of anonymity to freely discuss his former employer, said that managers at the agency had "no idea" the layoffs were coming.

"I think DOGE has been very careful to make it seem like the agencies themselves are making the decisions, when I can tell, our managers yesterday were just as shocked as we were," he said.

The Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] is a free-ranging entity run by Elon Musk.

On Thursday, the laid-off IRS worker said staff at his agency were "a little resigned, a little defeated, including our managers ... some of them were, seemed like they were on the verge of tears."

He had been a revenue agent on a team that oversaw tax collection for corporations and wealthy individuals.

"I think Republicans have really kind of twisted the narrative in the press to say that the IRS has hired a bunch of people to go after middle- or working-class folks, when really a lot of the people that were hired were hired to go after large corporations and high net worth individuals," he said.

On Wednesday, another federal judge declined a request to temporarily block DOGE from firing federal employees.

Fourteen Democrat-ruled states filed a suit last week contesting Musk's legal authority but District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied their emergency request to pause his actions.

Musk's cost-cutting spree has been met with legal pushback on several fronts and a mixed bag of rulings.

A judge last week lifted a freeze he had temporarily imposed on a mass buyout plan offered by the Trump administration to federal workers.

According to the White House, more than 75,000 federal employees signed on to the buyout offer from the Office of Personnel Management.

The fired IRS worker said he had felt "between a rock and a hard place" when he received the buyout offer, facing either quitting his job or being fired anyway.

"For all of this to happen in such a cruel fashion, just it doesn't make sense to me," he said.