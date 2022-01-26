×
Sen. Hawley: 'Expect a Major Battle' If Biden Picks 'Woke' Justice

an illustration of a pencil with woke written on it erasing the words freedom of speech
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:32 PM

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday that President Biden should "expect a major battle in the Senate" if a "woke activist" is nominated to the Supreme Court following the reported retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer at the end of term.

"If [President Biden] chooses to nominate a left-wing activist who will bless his campaign against parents, his abuse of the FBI, his refusal to enforce our immigration laws, and his lawless vaccine mandates, expect a major battle in the Senate," Hawley stated on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to the reports of Breyer retiring earlier in the day, stating it is the "decision of any Supreme Court justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today."

Psaki posted to Twitter:

"It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today.  We have no additional details or information to share from @WhiteHouse."

