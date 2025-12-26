New DNA Tech Sparks Hope for Break in JonBenet Ramsey Case

Nearly 30 years after 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her Boulder, Colorado, home, investigators and her father say advances in DNA technology could finally move the case closer to a breakthrough.

Boulder police said this month the cold case "remains a top priority," pointing to new forensic tools that were not available in the years after the 1996 killing.

"Techniques and technology constantly evolve," Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a video statement. "This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing."

JonBenet Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, met with Boulder police last January and described it as "an important meeting."

He has urged the department to enlist a private genetics lab with experience solving other cold cases, arguing that forensic genetic genealogy could be the key.

"I am absolutely convinced that's the gold standard today," John Ramsey said. "So, I've been pushing that pretty hard in terms of what I think ought to happen, and I don't know that they're doing it. I know they listen, but I don't know where they are mentally, in terms of making that happen."

In a September interview, John Ramsey also appealed directly to President Donald Trump to press local officials.

"I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here," he said. "I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."

John Ramsey repeated his push in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, saying lab leaders told him investigative genetic genealogy can work with very small samples. He added that he believes there is a 70% chance his daughter's killer could be named within months.

"IGG is a very powerful tool – just use it," John Ramsey said. "If they do it and they come up empty-handed, at least that way I can say thank you, you've tried everything you can so far."

"It's that simple. But if you're just following up leads that come in, that's primitive," he added.

John Ramsey also cited a list of potential suspects compiled by renowned homicide detective Lou Smit in the 1990s.

"Lou Smit's list [of potential persons of interest] is 700 people long," he said. "There's so many leads – but using DNA makes this case solvable."

Once a harsh critic of Boulder police, John Ramsey now speaks highly of Redfearn's new leadership.

"It's encouraging," he told NewsNation. "The key really in progress has been the addition of new leadership there. It was not very good for 25 to 26 years ... I'm impressed with him. I think he's sincere and honest."

"The problem with the old leadership was the old guard ... had never investigated a murder."

JonBenet Ramsey was reported missing on Dec. 26, 1996, after a ransom note demanding $118,000 was discovered. Her father later found her body in the basement.

An autopsy found she died from strangulation and a blow to the head, and DNA testing early on ruled out her family.

Boulder police say they have followed up on "every lead," interviewing more than 1,000 people and reviewing more than 21,000 tips. Anyone with information is asked to contact BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1974.