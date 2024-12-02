Boulder Police: 'It's Obvious' Dept. Wants to Solve JonBenet Death

Boulder, Colorado, police said Monday that "it's obvious" the department wants to solve the death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who in 1996 was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family's home.

"It's obvious that the Boulder Police Department wants to solve this case, and the only reason is to bring justice to the victim," a spokeswoman for the Boulder Police Department said in an email.

A new Netflix documentary released last week infers police missteps and a media circus derailed the case.

Two investigative sources told the New York Post on Sunday that law enforcement in Colorado were following up on dozens of leads in the case and that they were quietly hoping they were close to finding a resolution.

"I'm not sure what it will take to bust it wide open," an investigator said, "but it feels like it's within reach. We're hoping for 2025; this is our year."

"It hasn't been as aggressive as anyone had hoped," said the investigator, "but now there's a lot of pressure to get this solved."

Another police source told the news outlet that the department "f-ked up the case from the start, and now with new blood, we can finally fix it."