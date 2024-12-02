WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: boulder | colorado | police | child | murder | jonbenet ramsey | solve

Boulder Police: 'It's Obvious' Dept. Wants to Solve JonBenet Death

By    |   Monday, 02 December 2024 06:40 PM EST

Boulder, Colorado, police said Monday that "it's obvious" the department wants to solve the death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who in 1996 was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family's home.

"It's obvious that the Boulder Police Department wants to solve this case, and the only reason is to bring justice to the victim," a spokeswoman for the Boulder Police Department said in an email.

A new Netflix documentary released last week infers police missteps and a media circus derailed the case.

Two investigative sources told the New York Post on Sunday that law enforcement in Colorado were following up on dozens of leads in the case and that they were quietly hoping they were close to finding a resolution.

"I'm not sure what it will take to bust it wide open," an investigator said, "but it feels like it's within reach. We're hoping for 2025; this is our year."

"It hasn't been as aggressive as anyone had hoped," said the investigator, "but now there's a lot of pressure to get this solved."

Another police source told the news outlet that the department "f-ked up the case from the start, and now with new blood, we can finally fix it."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Boulder, Colorado, police said Monday that "it's obvious" the department wants to solve the death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who in 1996 was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family's home.
boulder, colorado, police, child, murder, jonbenet ramsey, solve
203
2024-40-02
Monday, 02 December 2024 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved