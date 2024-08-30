WATCH TV LIVE

NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Dies in Bike Accident

Friday, 30 August 2024 09:24 AM EDT

Hockey player Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets was killed in a bike accident along with his brother, the National Hockey League announced Friday.

"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons.

"A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite."

According to local media, Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were killed in a bike accident close to their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey, late Thursday. 

