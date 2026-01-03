WATCH TV LIVE

US State Dept: Maduro Will 'Face Justice' After Capture

Saturday, 03 January 2026 05:41 AM EST

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, ⁠who was captured by ​U.S. special forces early Saturday, will "finally face justice for ⁠his crimes."

"A new dawn for Venezuela!" Landau wrote early Saturday morning on X. "🙏 The tyrant is gone. He will now—finally—face justice for his crimes. 🇺🇸🇻🇪"

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said ​earlier ⁠that Maduro had been taken out of the country following ⁠U.S. ​strikes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, announcing Maduro will be brought to justice in the U.S.

"Just got off the phone with@SecRubio," Lee posted on X. "He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.

"This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack.

Lee added in an ensuing post: "He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody."

