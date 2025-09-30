WATCH TV LIVE

Thune: Senate Vote Wednesday to Reopen Govt

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 09:14 PM EDT

The Senate will vote Wednesday on legislation to reopen the federal government, according to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who expressed optimism that additional Democrat support could break the funding impasse.

"We picked up three tonight when we voted on this," Thune said in a TV interview, adding that Republicans hope to secure more votes in the next round. "Eventually, we'll get enough to pass this thing in the Senate and keep the government open."

Thune blamed the ongoing shutdown on Democrat leadership, accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of catering to progressive lawmakers.

"This was all unnecessary," Thune said. "It was done to satisfy their left political base and Schumer's fear. He's running scared every single day from AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who might primary Schumer in the 2028 election]."

The vote comes as pressure mounts on lawmakers to end the budget stalemate, which has halted key federal operations and left agencies preparing for extended disruptions.

