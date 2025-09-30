Leavitt Blasts Shutdown Dems After Vote

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Democrat lawmakers in social media posts for prioritizing "illegal aliens over American citizens" and engineering a government shutdown to avoid funding free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

In the first post, Leavitt labeled Democrats "America Last radicals," accusing them of "punishing their own constituents to fight for illegals."

"Democrats are shutting down the federal government because President [Donald] Trump won't force taxpayers to pay for free healthcare for illegal aliens," Leavitt wrote. "Just think about that…

"Democrat elected representatives are punishing their own constituents to fight for illegals.

"Deranged."

The second post doubled down on the argument, asserting that Democrats are intentionally causing a shutdown to prevent Trump from compelling taxpayers to underwrite health services for noncitizens.

The White House official account then posted, "Senate Democrats just voted to send the government into a shutdown. DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN LOADING."

The messages add to the growing rhetoric surrounding the impasse in Congress over the looming funding deadline and signal the administration's intent to frame the standoff in stark political and cultural terms. Congress is racing to pass a continuing resolution before midnight to avert a partial government shutdown.