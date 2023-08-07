×
Tags: joe biden | prime | age | cognitive | white house | houston astros

Biden Jokes, 'I Know Something' About Being Past 'Prime'

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 03:07 PM EDT

President Joe Biden joked Monday that he had something in common with Houston Astros World Series champion manager Dusty Baker, 74: being called "past his prime."

"Dusty, it wasn't easy. People counted you out, saying you're past your prime," Biden joked at the White House. "Hell, I know something about that."

Biden and the crowd laughed at the joke.

The Astros visited the White House as baseball's defending champions, having beaten the Philadelphia Phillies in a six-game World Series (4-2) last fall.

Biden also joked that he is a Phillies fan by marriage, because first lady Jill Biden is a Philadelphia fan. Biden is the former senator in Delaware, but he also has eastern Pennsylvania roots.

The Astros presented Biden with a "46" jersey for a White House photo, Monday.

Members of Congress from Texas were also in attendance, including Texas Democrat Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, and Texas Republican Reps. Randy Weber and August Pfluger, according to The Hill.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US





