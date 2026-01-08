WATCH TV LIVE

Kimmel Slams ICE, Displaying T-Shirt Urging Agency Out of Minneapolis

Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:04 PM EST

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel condemned the shooting of a 37-year-old woman by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis on his show.

And during his show, he held up a T-shirt inscribed with the Minneapolis mayor's foul-mouthed quote urging ICE to exit.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel began by criticizing President Donald Trump for a Truth Social post where he said Renee Nicole Good "viciously ran over the ICE officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense."

"This maniac, he isn't just killing people overseas: An ICE agent today shot and killed an unarmed, 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis," Kimmel said.

"Now, I saw this video," Kimmel added. "It didn't look like anybody got run over to me.

"It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her," Kimmel continued.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted the White House's attempts to say the shooting was an act of self-defense.

"I have seen the video myself I want to tell everybody directly, that is bull----," Frey said.

Frey later told ICE to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

"Now, that is the shirt I want to see," Kimmel said before holding up a shirt that read, "Get the f--- out of MPLS."

Kimmel said he wanted ICE to get out "of all these cities."

The late-night talk show host has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and was briefly pulled off the air for comments he made after the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance defended the shooting at a press conference.

He repeatedly said the officer acted in self-defense and rejected claims that the shooting amounted to murder.

"She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself," Vance said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:04 PM
