Jewish Groups Press Mamdani on Antisemitism

Prominent Jewish groups on Friday said they were looking to Zohran Mamdani to demonstrate "a serious commitment to confronting antisemitism" after New York City's new mayor rescinded his predecessor's executive orders that had offered "significant protections."

In a joint statement, major organizations including the UJA-Federation of New York, JCRC-NY, AJC New York, ADL New York/New Jersey, Agudath Israel of America, the New York Board of Rabbis, and the Orthodox Union warned that Mamdani's decision to "hit reset" on former Mayor Eric Adams' executive orders rolled back key measures the Jewish community viewed as essential.

The groups said the blanket rescission reversed "two significant protections against antisemitism: the city's adoption of IHRA [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] and critical protections against the BDS movement against Israel."

"Mayor Mamdani pledged to build an inclusive New York and combat all forms of hate, including antisemitism," the statement said.

But the organizations stressed they will be watching closely to see whether his administration uses the mayor's office to "promote safety and unity," rather than "advance divisive efforts such as BDS."

The statement acknowledged steps Mamdani has taken that the community views as positive, including a new executive order "seeking to better protect houses of worship" and the continuation of the Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism.

But the groups made clear those actions alone are not enough if City Hall simultaneously removes policies meant to identify and respond to anti-Jewish hatred.

"Singling out Israel for sanctions is not the way to make Jewish New Yorkers feel included and safe," the statement said, warning such an approach would "undermine any words to that effect."

Jewish Insider reported that the rollback came as part of a sweeping repeal of all Adams-era executive orders following the then-mayor's September 2024 indictment on federal corruption charges.

Mamdani has framed the reset as symbolic of turning the page, but Jewish leaders argue the impact is immediate and serious at a time when antisemitic incidents have surged nationwide and New York City has been a focal point of anti-Israel activism.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, called the repeal "a troubling indicator" just one day into Mamdani's tenure.

"Repealing [the IHRA definition] diminishes New York City's ability to recognize and respond to antisemitism," he said, according to Jewish Insider.

Democratic Assemblymember Sam Berger also criticized the move, saying it was "highly concerning" that the IHRA definition was removed "on day one," adding it does not "build trust" with Jewish New Yorkers.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the decision revealed Mamdani's "true face," while others called for federal involvement to protect Jewish institutions.

For many Jewish New Yorkers, the early controversy is a test of whether Mamdani's promises of inclusion will translate into policies that confront antisemitism with "moral clarity," or whether progressive politics and anti-Israel activism will be allowed to shape city policy at the expense of public safety and community trust.