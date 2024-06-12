WATCH TV LIVE

NYPD: Vandals Deface Homes of Brooklyn Museum Jewish Board Members

By    |   Wednesday, 12 June 2024 03:07 PM EDT

The New York Police Department is investigating vandalism at the homes of several Jewish members on the Brooklyn Museum's board of directors and Director Anne Pasternak, CNN reported.

Five homes in total were affected. Images shared by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander show red paint splattered on Pasternak's home, along with two inverted red triangles and a sign hanging in the entrance filled with red handprints that reads, "Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist."

"Blood on your hands" was painted on the ground nearby.

Jewish advocate Aviva Klompas says the triangles are a "symbol used by terrorists to mark targets they want to take out."

"This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it's overt, unacceptable antisemitism," New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on X on Wednesday.

"These actions will never be tolerated in New York City for any reason. I'm sorry to Anne Pasternak and members of @brooklynmuseum's board who woke up to hatred like this.

"I spoke to Anne this morning and committed that this hate will not stand in our city. The NYPD is investigating and will bring the criminals responsible here to justice," he added.

City Councilman Lincoln Restler, D-Brooklyn, said there is video capturing the vandalism, adding police are investigating.

"This vandalism and attack on people's homes is indefensible and counterproductive," he wrote.

