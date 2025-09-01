Nadler, Longtime Democrat Lawmaker, to Step Down in 2026: NY Times

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the former chair of the House Judiciary Committee, announced that he will not seek reelection next year, concluding more than three decades in Congress, according to The New York Times.

His retirement will mark the end of a career that placed him at the center of landmark debates on civil rights, national security, and presidential accountability.

Nadler, 78, was first elected in 1992 and became one of the most prominent liberal voices in the House. He played leading roles in three presidential impeachment proceedings, including steering articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump in 2019.

Though he acknowledged concerns about the direction of American democracy, he said the time had come for "a changing of the guard," pointing to the Democratic Party's broader push for generational renewal.

His departure is expected to open a competitive primary in a Manhattan district that stretches from Union Square to Central Park. The district is home to significant cultural institutions and major companies, and it has long been a bastion of Democrat politics.

A person familiar with Nadler's thinking said he is likely to back Micah Lasher, a former aide now serving in the New York State Assembly, though Nadler did not publicly endorse a successor.

Over the years, Nadler was known for his deep ties to New York's Jewish community and his advocacy on local issues. After the Sept. 11 attacks, he pressed for funding to rebuild Lower Manhattan and aid residents affected by toxic dust near ground zero. He also helped negotiate bipartisan compromises on legislation reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act, curbing surveillance powers, and codifying the right to same-sex marriage.

Nadler's career was not without challenges. He lost earlier bids for higher office, clashed at times with Democrat leadership, and faced difficult primaries following redistricting. Still, his Upper West Side base remained loyal, often embracing his plainspoken style.

As he prepares to leave Congress, Nadler has expressed concern about the war in Gaza, saying Israel's military campaign has been excessive even as he maintains support for Israel's defense needs. He also voiced worry about the resilience of American institutions but said Democrats could regain the House majority next year.

Reflecting on his service, Nadler said he sought to uphold the principle that all people are created equal. "Much of the evolution of our country is broadening the definition of what that meant," he told the Times.